Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India with starting price of Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India with starting price of Rs 14,999

Indian Express Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh?

Samsung has announced the pre-booking for its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India from February 21 that will be available for those who pre-book the device at Rs 1,09,999 from February..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:58Published

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus' economic impact on India [Video]Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus' economic impact on India

Union Finance Minister assessed the economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak. Nirmala Sitharaman met industry representatives & other stakeholders on Tuesday. Sitharaman said that no one aired concerns..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India, price from ₹15,999

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India.
Hindu

Samsung Galaxy M31 India price revealed ahead of launch: What we know so far


Indian Express


Tweets about this

shivbhaqtt

Er. Ashish RT @gadgets4you10: Samsung Galaxy M31 Launched @ aggressive pricing in India Here's Unboxing and Giveaway https://t.co/ND1gg1XljH @Samsun… 19 seconds ago

statuptechindia

indianstartuptech Samsung Galaxy M31 with quad rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery launched in India starting at ₹14,999… https://t.co/opqiY49D5L 9 minutes ago

sathishmechy1

Sathish Mechy RT @techpp: "Samsung Galaxy M31 with Quad Rear Cameras and 6000mAh Battery Launched in India". Read more: https://t.co/Cw6x27GLm9 https://t… 11 minutes ago

Mobile_Compare

Rob Mobile Android News: "Galaxy M31 with 64MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched in India for ₹14,999" https://t.co/AY5uybfWnO 17 minutes ago

techpp

TechPP "Samsung Galaxy M31 with Quad Rear Cameras and 6000mAh Battery Launched in India". Read more:… https://t.co/68ldvIuuIu 20 minutes ago

Tech_Saala

TechSaala Samsung Launched Samsung Galaxy M31 in India - 6.4” Super Amoled Display - Exynos 9611 SoC - 64MP+8MP+5MP+5MP Quad… https://t.co/QmCgIoxqqB 22 minutes ago

asunil9

Argnil RT @FoneArena: Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display, 64MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery launched in India starting at… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.