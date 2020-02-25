Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Weird 'watermelon snow' pics show Antarctic turning red

Weird 'watermelon snow' pics show Antarctic turning red

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Snow that looks like it was mixed with food coloring is not what you'd expect to see in Antarctica -- or anywhere else, for that matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Red-Colored 'Watermelon Snow' Spotted In Antarctica [Video]Red-Colored 'Watermelon Snow' Spotted In Antarctica

Snow in Antarctica is turning red.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.