Genetic study shows the red panda is actually two separate species

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals.
 Scientists think they’ve helped settle a debate over one of the most endangered (and cutest) animals around: the red panda. New genetic evidence suggests there are really two different species of red panda, each with a unique evolutionary history. Red pandas (Ailurus fulgens) are the only mammals...

