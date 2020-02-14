Genetic study shows the red panda is actually two separate species

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals. 👓 View full article



Red pandas (Ailurus fulgens) are the only mammals...