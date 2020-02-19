Global  

Virgin Galactic opens up prebooking booking option

Space Daily Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Virgin Galactic opens up prebooking booking optionSpaceport America NM (SPX) Feb 27, 2020

Virgin Galactic reports that in preparation for the re-opening of spaceflight sales, it is introducing the One Small Step initiative. The company formally closed its doors to new ticket sales after its history-making first space flight in December 2018. In addition to more than 600 firm reservations it has already taken from Future Astronaut customers from 60 countries, Virgin Galactic has
