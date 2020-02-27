Global  

Cannibalism on rise among polar bears, say Russian scientists

Terra Daily Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Cannibalism on rise among polar bears, say Russian scientistsMoscow (AFP) Feb 26, 2020

Cases of polar bears killing and eating each other are on the rise in the Arctic as melting ice and human activity erode their habitat, a Russian scientist said Wednesday. "Cases of cannibalism among polar bears are a long-established fact, but we're worried that such cases used to be found rarely while now they are recorded quite often," said polar bear expert Ilya Mordvintsev, quoted by In
