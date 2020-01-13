Environmentalists dressed as canaries protest UK coal mine
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Leadgate, Royaume-Uni (AFP) Feb 26, 2020
Activists from environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion, some dressed as canaries, blocked the entrance to a British open-cast mine on Wednesday to protest against plans to expand it. The activists have promised three days of action at the Bradley mine in County Durham, northeast England, which belongs to The Banks Group. One of the few open-cast coal mines left in Britain, the