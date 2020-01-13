Environmentalists dressed as canaries protest UK coal mine

Global  

Energy Daily Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Leadgate, Royaume-Uni (AFP) Feb 26, 2020

Activists from environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion, some dressed as canaries, blocked the entrance to a British open-cast mine on Wednesday to protest against plans to expand it. The activists have promised three days of action at the Bradley mine in County Durham, northeast England, which belongs to The Banks Group. One of the few open-cast coal mines left in Britain, the
News video: Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as canaries block mine entrance

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as canaries block mine entrance 00:53

 Extinction Rebellion activists caged like canaries have blocked the entrance to an open cast mine in opposition of expansion plans.

Environmental protesters dress as canaries to block entrance to mine

Extinction Rebellion activists caged like canaries have blocked the entrance to an open cast mine in opposition to plans to expand it.
Belfast Telegraph

