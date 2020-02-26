Global  

Record energy efficiency with thin-film solar cells achieved

Energy Daily Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Record energy efficiency with thin-film solar cells achievedHasselt, Belgium (SPX) Feb 27, 2020

Scientists from Hasselt University, imec, VITO, EnergyVille and international partners within the PERCISTAND consortium have become the first to achieve an energy efficiency of 25 percent with a thin-film solar cell. This means that this wafer-thin solar cell generates as much energy as a traditional silicon solar cell. 'In addition, our solar cells are thin and flexible, making them ideal
