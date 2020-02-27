Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Perth, Australia (SPX) Feb 28, 2020
Scientists studying a distant galaxy cluster have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the Universe since the Big Bang. The blast came from a supermassive black hole at the centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years away. It released five times more energy than the previous record holder. Professor Melanie Johnston-Hollitt, from the Curtin University node of the