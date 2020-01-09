Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cambridge UK (SPX) Feb 28, 2020



Astronomers have found an exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth to be potentially habitable, opening the search for life to planets significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. A team from the University of Cambridge used the mass, radius, and atmospheric data of the exoplanet K2-18b and determined that it's possible for the planet to host liquid water at habitable condi Cambridge UK (SPX) Feb 28, 2020Astronomers have found an exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth to be potentially habitable, opening the search for life to planets significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. A team from the University of Cambridge used the mass, radius, and atmospheric data of the exoplanet K2-18b and determined that it's possible for the planet to host liquid water at habitable condi 👓 View full article

