Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life

Space Daily Friday, 28 February 2020
Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for LifeCambridge UK (SPX) Feb 28, 2020

Astronomers have found an exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth to be potentially habitable, opening the search for life to planets significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. A team from the University of Cambridge used the mass, radius, and atmospheric data of the exoplanet K2-18b and determined that it's possible for the planet to host liquid water at habitable condi
News video: Exoplanet 124 Light-Years Away Could Have ‘Right Conditions to Support Life’

Exoplanet 124 Light-Years Away Could Have ‘Right Conditions to Support Life’ 01:01

 There’s good news in the supporting life department for exoplanet K2-18b. It's is larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, and researchers found the planet could have liquid water beneath its hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone [Video]NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone

WASHINGTON — NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or 'TESS' mission, devised to specifically find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars has identified TOI 700 d as a potential candidate..

Large Exoplanet May Have Right Conditions For Life

Large Exoplanet May Have Right Conditions For LifeArtist's impression of K2-18b (via Amanda Smith/University of Cambridge) An exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth may be habitable, according to...
geek.com

'Super Earth' planet could have right conditions for life

Scientists discovered a distant planet more than twice the size of Earth that could have the right conditions for life to exist, a new study says.
USATODAY.com

