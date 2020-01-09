Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Cambridge UK (SPX) Feb 28, 2020
Astronomers have found an exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth to be potentially habitable, opening the search for life to planets significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. A team from the University of Cambridge used the mass, radius, and atmospheric data of the exoplanet K2-18b and determined that it's possible for the planet to host liquid water at habitable condi
There’s good news in the supporting life department for exoplanet K2-18b. It's is larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, and researchers found the planet could have liquid water beneath its hydrogen-rich atmosphere.
Humpback whales are one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring animals on the planet. They are majestic and enormous, creating an appreciation for how small and fragile humans are in comparison. Being..