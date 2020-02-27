Global  

The most powerful black hole eruption in the Universe

ESA Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The most powerful black hole eruption in the UniverseAstronomers using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Chandra X-ray space observatories, along with radio telescopes on ground, have spotted the aftermath of the most powerful explosion ever seen in the Universe.
