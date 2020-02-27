Global  

Genetic 'fingerprints' implicate gut bacterium in bowel cancer

Science Daily Thursday, 27 February 2020
A common type of bacteria found in our guts could contribute to bowel cancer, according to new research. Scientists have shown that a toxin released by a strain of E. coli causes unique patterns, or 'fingerprints,' of DNA damage to the cells lining the gut.
