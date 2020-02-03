Global  

Hunter-gatherer networks accelerated human evolution

Science Daily Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Humans began developing a complex culture as early as the Stone Age. This development was brought about by social interactions between various groups of hunters and gatherers, a new study has now confirmed. The researchers mapped the social networks of present-day hunter-gatherers in the Philippines and simulated the discovery of a medicinal plant product.
