Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

The list of countries hit by the coronavirus grows. Mecca suspends entry for pilgrims. Several countries close their schools, stock exchanges plunge. Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis. - 50 countries hit - Some 82,560 people have been infected worldwide and 2,813 have died, according to the latest AFP toll from official sources Thursday at 1700 GMT. The n
When shopping at big box stores, it's easy to think the items you're looking for will be available to you, but that hasn't been the case as people prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus here in Colorado.