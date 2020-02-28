Luxembourg becomes first country with free public transport

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Luxembourg (AFP) Feb 29, 2020



Luxembourg (AFP) Feb 29, 2020

Luxembourg on Saturday became the first country in the world to offer free public transport, as the small and wealthy EU country tries to help less-well-off workers and reduce road traffic. Some cities elsewhere have already taken similar, partial measures. But the transport ministry said it was the first time such a decision covered an entire country.


