Luxembourg becomes first country with free public transport
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Luxembourg (AFP) Feb 29, 2020
Luxembourg on Saturday became the first country in the world to offer free public transport, as the small and wealthy EU country tries to help less-well-off workers and reduce road traffic. Some cities elsewhere have already taken similar, partial measures. But the transport ministry said it was the first time such a decision covered an entire country. The free transport, flagged as "an
Luxembourg abolished fares for all trains, trams and buses on Saturday. According to Reuters, the government said it was a bid to tackle road congestion and pollution, as well as supporting low earners. For people with low incomes or the minimum wage, for them it’s really substantial. Francois...