Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

Energy Daily Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labourSydney (AFP) March 2, 2020

China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that supply some of the world's leading brands, an Australian think tank said Monday. Top global brands such as Apple, BMW and Sony have been accused of getting supplies from factories using the forced labour, an explosive allegation that could reverberate in boardrooms across the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

REITCanada

REIT Canada [Sino File] ... not since the Nazis held power in Germany has the world seen anything quite like this disgusting ex… https://t.co/oaFjFTVq2L 35 seconds ago

boat_ship

boat_ship RT @AFP: Top brands accused of using Chinese forced labour. Thousands of Uighur detainees are being used in factories that supply some of… 1 minute ago

marycathryn610

Mary 'Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen'. 😠 China transfers detainees from Muslim internment… https://t.co/gefhYysAyc 6 minutes ago

iflickerman

Caesar Flickerman RT @HongKongFP: [Recap] Apple, BMW, Sony, Gap, Nike, Samsung, VW among brands accused of using forced Chinese labour https://t.co/2rE8I3On… 9 minutes ago

Erky321

Eric Erkenbrack China is transferring thousands of Uighurs out of internment camps & into factories across China, which are using f… https://t.co/znFXgFQgtA 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.