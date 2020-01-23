Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Sydney (AFP) March 2, 2020



China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that supply some of the world's leading brands, an Australian think tank said Monday. Top global brands such as Apple, BMW and Sony have been accused of getting supplies from factories using the forced labour, an explosive allegation that could reverberate in boardrooms across the world.

