Boeing says longer Starliner software tests could have prevented flight failure

Space Daily Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Boeing says longer Starliner software tests could have prevented flight failure

Boeing's decision to break up tests of its Starliner space capsule flight software into segments was a major reason the craft failed to reach the International Space Station in December, company Vice president John Mulholland said Friday. Boeing made the ill-fated decision to skip end-to-end software tests for the entire length of its Starliner space capsule flight to the International
Recent related news

Boeing blames incomplete testing for astronaut capsule woes

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing acknowledged Friday it failed to conduct full and adequate software tests before the botched space debut of its astronaut...
Seattle Times

Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'

Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'· NASA is investigating Boeing after software coding errors jeopardized its Starliner spaceship's crucial test flight. · One error caused the spaceship's...
Business Insider

