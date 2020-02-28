Boeing says longer Starliner software tests could have prevented flight failure

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Feb 27, 2020



Boeing's decision to break up tests of its Starliner space capsule flight software into segments was a major reason the craft failed to reach the International Space Station in December, company Vice president John Mulholland said Friday. Boeing made the ill-fated decision to skip end-to-end software tests for the entire length of its Starliner space capsule flight to the International Washington DC (UPI) Feb 27, 2020Boeing's decision to break up tests of its Starliner space capsule flight software into segments was a major reason the craft failed to reach the International Space Station in December, company Vice president John Mulholland said Friday. Boeing made the ill-fated decision to skip end-to-end software tests for the entire length of its Starliner space capsule flight to the International 👓 View full article

