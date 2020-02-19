Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust

Geologists have studied exposed, 3.2-billion-year-old ocean crust in Australia and used that rock data to build a quantitative, inverse model of ancient seawater. The model indicates the early Earth could have been a 'water world' with submerged continents.



