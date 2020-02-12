Global  

CRISPR-HOT: A new tool to 'color' specific genes and cells

Science Daily Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Researchers have developed a new genetic tool to label specific genes in human organoids, or mini organs. They used this new method, called CRISPR-HOT, to investigate how hepatocytes divide and how abnormal cells with too much DNA appear. By disabling the cancer gene TP53, they showed that unstructured divisions of abnormal hepatocytes were more frequent, which may contribute to cancer development.
CRISPR gene cuts may offer new way to chart human genome

In search of new ways to sequence human genomes and read critical alterations in DNA, researchers say they have successfully used the gene cutting tool CRISPR to...
Science Daily


