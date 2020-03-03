What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings?

Global  

Space Daily Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Some of the extremely low-density, "cotton candy like" exoplanets called super-puffs may actually have rings, according to new research published in The Astronomical Journal by Carnegie's Anthony Piro and Caltech's Shreyas Vissapragada Super-puffs are notable for having exceptionally large radii for their masses--which would give them seemingly incredibly low densities. The adorably named
