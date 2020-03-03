What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings? Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pasadena CA (SPX) Mar 03, 2020



Some of the extremely low-density, "cotton candy like" exoplanets called super-puffs may actually have rings, according to new research published in The Astronomical Journal by Carnegie's Anthony Piro and Caltech's Shreyas Vissapragada Super-puffs are notable for having exceptionally large radii for their masses--which would give them seemingly incredibly low densities. The adorably named Pasadena CA (SPX) Mar 03, 2020Some of the extremely low-density, "cotton candy like" exoplanets called super-puffs may actually have rings, according to new research published in The Astronomical Journal by Carnegie's Anthony Piro and Caltech's Shreyas Vissapragada Super-puffs are notable for having exceptionally large radii for their masses--which would give them seemingly incredibly low densities. The adorably named 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SpaceDaily What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings? https://t.co/YsGZ9estWd CA (SPX) Mar 03, 2020 Som… https://t.co/djuyXM8eJT 2 hours ago 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙤 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙘𝙞𝙘𝙖 🌀 What if mysterious “cotton candy” #planets actually sport #rings? https://t.co/pk3DifLS2r 2 hours ago General Physics Lab What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings? - https://t.co/5Piti5xYZR - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORA… https://t.co/F7DEhoa3EF 3 hours ago Chochilino What if mysterious ‘cotton candy’ planets actually sport rings? https://t.co/iXW0b8OBVg https://t.co/3wkHVzSawR 4 hours ago Rob Armstrong RT @AstronomyCast: What if mysterious “cotton candy” planets actually sport rings? https://t.co/gTmQDMIlYi https://t.co/EBNcyOZExP 6 hours ago AJ6OE RT @carnegiescience: Some of the extremely low-density, “cotton candy like” exoplanets called super-puffs may actually have rings, accordin… 7 hours ago AstronomyCast What if mysterious “cotton candy” planets actually sport rings? https://t.co/gTmQDMIlYi https://t.co/EBNcyOZExP 7 hours ago Global News Report "Sports Extra: What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings? #News": https://t.co/O8sAuzhjcb 7 hours ago