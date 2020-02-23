Global  

US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall

Terra Daily Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fallWashington (AFP) March 3, 2020

The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States climbed to six on Monday as the contagion took root in the country's Pacific Northwest and continued its march across the globe. Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have succumbed to the illness even as a clear shift in the crisis was emerging, with nine times as many cases recorded outside China as inside, according to the UN health
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus 01:00

 A person in Washington State has died from the coronavirus, marking the first death in the United States.

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6 [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published

Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 6 [Video]Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 6

Health officials in Washington state said Monday that four more people have died of the new coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to six.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published


The Chinese Model Is Under Stress – Analysis

By Harsh V. Pant What started in Wuhan is now a global epidemic. The WHO is suggesting that though it might be too early to call the outbreak a pandemic but...
Eurasia Review

China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,442

The death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 has risen by 97 to 2,442, Chinese health authorities have said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •France 24Mid-DayReuters IndiaReuters

