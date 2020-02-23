US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Washington (AFP) March 3, 2020
The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States climbed to six on Monday as the contagion took root in the country's Pacific Northwest and continued its march across the globe. Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have succumbed to the illness even as a clear shift in the crisis was emerging, with nine times as many cases recorded outside China as inside, according to the UN health
