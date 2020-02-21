Global  

Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100

Terra Daily Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100Paris (AFP) March 2, 2020

Climate change and sea level rise are currently on track to wipe out half the world's sandy beaches by 2100, researchers warned Monday. Even if humanity sharply reduces the fossil fuel pollution that drives global warming, more than a third of the planet's sandy shorelines could disappear by then, crippling coastal tourism in countries large and small, they reported in the journal Nature Cli
News video: Half Of The World's Sandy Beaches Could Vanish Within Decades, Scientists Warn

Half Of The World's Sandy Beaches Could Vanish Within Decades, Scientists Warn 00:39

 Half of the world's sandy beaches could vanish within decades.

Half of world’s beaches will disappear by 2100 because of climate change, experts say

Almost half of the world's sandy beaches could be gone by 2100 if climate change continues as is, according to a new study published on Monday.
Beach bummer: Half of world's sandy coastlines may vanish this century

Half the world's sandy beaches may be wiped away by the end of the century due to rising sea levels and other climate change effects, with Australia, Canada,...
