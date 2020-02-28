Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > 'Activism works': Greta Thunberg rallies UK school strikers

'Activism works': Greta Thunberg rallies UK school strikers

Terra Daily Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
'Activism works': Greta Thunberg rallies UK school strikersBristol, United Kingdom (AFP) Feb 28, 2020

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told tens of thousands of environmental protesters in Britain on Friday that "activism works" - the day after plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport suffered a setback. The Swedish eco warrior visited Bristol, in southwestern England, for a so-called climate strike march attended by crowds of students skipping school in protest at perceive
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire'

Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire' 02:12

 Climate activist Greta Thunberg has warned "those in power" she will "not be silenced when the world is on fire.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta marches with school climate strikers in Bristol [Video]Greta marches with school climate strikers in Bristol

Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg. Many schoolchildren brought placards and banners to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Bristol Braves The Rain To March With Greta Thunberg [Video]Bristol Braves The Rain To March With Greta Thunberg

The 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg greeted a crowd of thousands who had braved the rain to see her in Bristol on Friday. Thunberg spoke at a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" rally, one of..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In pictures: The best signs from Greta Thunberg's march in Bristol

In pictures: The best signs from Greta Thunberg's march in BristolThousands of people descended on Bristol on Friday to see and listen to world renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg.The 17-year-old spoke at College Green...
Bristol Post

Bristol roads shut for Greta Thunberg climate strike

Greta Thunberg will join the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event before marching through the city.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

md9250gmailcom1

[email protected] RT @ndtv: "Activism works": Greta Thunberg rallies UK school strikers. https://t.co/0DsBH5Zo9E https://t.co/Isj6Asq8ch 2 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV "Activism works": Greta Thunberg rallies UK school strikers. https://t.co/0DsBH5Zo9E https://t.co/Isj6Asq8ch 3 hours ago

Sunilku72022541

Sunilkumar RT @ndtvfeed: "Activism Works": Greta Thunberg Rallies UK School Strikers https://t.co/JY6BHu2gQL 4 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed "Activism Works": Greta Thunberg Rallies UK School Strikers https://t.co/JY6BHu2gQL 4 hours ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili BRISTOL, United Kingdom – Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told tens of thousands of environmental protesters i… https://t.co/BoyzhYmXZP 1 day ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili BRISTOL, United Kingdom – Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told tens of thousands of environmental protesters i… https://t.co/yHZFvmDoct 2 days ago

kyawsoe81583175

kyaw soe RT @MizzimaNews: 'Activism works': #Greta Thunberg rallies #UK school strikers https://t.co/pRA2LjJ07T https://t.co/RVxtjD2u2z 2 days ago

dorothy_masey

dorothy masey RT @fa5c: @Cambridge_Uni @ChrisGPackham @Natures_Voice @birdman1066 Greta Thunberg was right when she said that ACTIVISM works https://t.co… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.