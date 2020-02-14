Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Bangkok (AFP) March 2, 2020
Bangkok's future hangs in the balance. Rising sea levels, unchecked development, groundwater extraction, and rapid urban population growth has left millions vulnerable to natural disasters - scientists warn the city itself may not survive the century. New analysis by the Nestpick 2050 Climate Change City Index says the Thai capital could be hardest hit by global warming. And whil
NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change could become a "catastrophic" threat to global security, as people lose their livelihoods, fall ill and... Reuters India Also reported by •allAfrica.com
Tweets about this
GlobalFloodSystem Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle https://t.co/cZWxJfm1aC 11 minutes ago
Happy Aprillia Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle https://t.co/uFX09NUY3S 50 minutes ago
mywaypress Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle https://t.co/WxCeYPy3b4 via @physorg_com1 hour ago
Gulf Today Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle https://t.co/f35isMkzYL 3 hours ago
MSN Philippines Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle https://t.co/qwj4XuL7Pp https://t.co/RY2mIJTcvq 3 hours ago
Occupy оккупироват Meet Thailand’s secret weapon in climate change battle | AFP https://t.co/iuMzjLNegv https://t.co/0OxDUdUk16 3 hours ago
Fedge No Meet Thailand’s secret weapon in climate change battle | AFP https://t.co/wgk5q8Ejf3 https://t.co/Hj3Si74VHt 3 hours ago
GlobalParadigmShift Meet Thailand’s secret weapon in climate change battle | AFP https://t.co/ftw4hZ80uH https://t.co/uAIob8mkYJ 3 hours ago