Alphabet's Waymo raises $2.25 bn to rev up autonomous projects

San Francisco (AFP) March 2, 2020 Waymo said Monday it had raised $2.25 billion in its first external funding round to help the former Google car unit accelerate its deployment of autonomous cars and trucks. Born in a Google lab devoted to big-vision new technology, Waymo became a subsidiary of Alphabet in 2016 - and has been one of the tech giant's "other bets" that have been losing money in recent years. Leading the i



