Honeywell unveils plan for 'most powerful' quantum computer

Washington (AFP) March 3, 2020



Washington (AFP) March 3, 2020

US manufacturing and technology group Honeywell said Tuesday it will bring to market "the world's most powerful quantum computer" aimed at tackling complex scientific and business challenges. The company said it had achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing, which uses subatomic particles to speed up processing, and would launch the new computers within three months. It released a scienti


