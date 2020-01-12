Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Honeywell unveils plan for 'most powerful' quantum computer

Honeywell unveils plan for 'most powerful' quantum computer

Energy Daily Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Honeywell unveils plan for 'most powerful' quantum computerWashington (AFP) March 3, 2020

US manufacturing and technology group Honeywell said Tuesday it will bring to market "the world's most powerful quantum computer" aimed at tackling complex scientific and business challenges. The company said it had achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing, which uses subatomic particles to speed up processing, and would launch the new computers within three months. It released a scienti
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A beginner's guide to quantum computing | Shohini Ghose [Video]A beginner's guide to quantum computing | Shohini Ghose

A quantum computer isn't just a more powerful version of the computers we use today; it's something else entirely, based on emerging scientific understanding -- and more than a bit of uncertainty...

Credit: TED     Duration: 10:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Honeywell says it will soon launch the world’s most powerful quantum computer

“The best-kept secret in quantum computing.” That’s what Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) CEO Ilyas Khan called Honeywell‘s efforts in building the...
TechCrunch Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.