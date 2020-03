Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

York UK (SPX) Mar 04, 2020



Scientists have identified a sub-atomic particle that could have formed the "dark matter" in the Universe during the Big Bang. Up to 80% of the Universe could be dark matter, but despite many decades of study, its physical origin has remained an enigma. While it cannot be seen directly, scientists know it exists because of its interaction via gravity with visible matter like stars and plan York UK (SPX) Mar 04, 2020Scientists have identified a sub-atomic particle that could have formed the "dark matter" in the Universe during the Big Bang. Up to 80% of the Universe could be dark matter, but despite many decades of study, its physical origin has remained an enigma. While it cannot be seen directly, scientists know it exists because of its interaction via gravity with visible matter like stars and plan 👓 View full article