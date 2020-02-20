Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust

Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust

Space Daily Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crustAmes IA (SPX) Mar 04, 2020

The Earth of 3.2 billion years ago was a "water world" of submerged continents, geologists say after analyzing oxygen isotope data from ancient ocean crust that's now exposed on land in Australia. And that could have major implications on the origin of life. "An early Earth without emergent continents may have resembled a 'water world,' providing an important environmental constraint
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Scientists: Early Earth May Have Been A 'Waterwold'

Scientists: Early Earth May Have Been A 'Waterwold' 00:41

 Early Earth may have been a "waterworld."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Copy of: Massive Iceberg Crashes Into Sea In Diskobay, Greenland [Video]Copy of: Massive Iceberg Crashes Into Sea In Diskobay, Greenland

Check out this stunning video from Disko Bay, Greenland of an iceberg breaking apart and falling into the water. Amazing! Photographer Alexander Perov in the year November 2015, closely captured the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:30Published

Very funky baby sea lion waddles adorably to the ocean [Video]Very funky baby sea lion waddles adorably to the ocean

The Galapagos Islands are one of the most incredible places on earth. The animals are fascinating and entertaining. Perhaps the most entertaining of all of them are the sea lions. They are aptly named..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rajivshori62

Rajiv Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/aDoM3rg1LN 12 minutes ago

thesciencemic

The Science Mic Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/PM8fWkH0xH 38 minutes ago

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/SDHtdGlAO1 IA (S… https://t.co/q7wyAyOith 47 minutes ago

smartwatermag

Smart Water Magazine The Earth of 3.2 billion years ago was a “water world” of submerged continents, geologists at @IowaStateU say after… https://t.co/CVEouHXcvl 2 hours ago

trakgalvis

Trakgalvis Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/8PplpjKjhR 3 hours ago

biodiverse12

Jerry Pinto Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/rapZ4pNsQW 3 hours ago

1RPMH2O

Rob Milligan Planet Blue-Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/WZH64OL9N1 6 hours ago

zoutsteen

piglet7008 Geologists determine early Earth was a 'water world' by studying exposed ocean crust https://t.co/rt1h3O5zXm 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.