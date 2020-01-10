Global  

Magnetic whirls in future data storage devices

Science Daily Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Magnetic (anti)skyrmions are microscopically small whirls that are found in special classes of magnetic materials. They could be used to host digital data. A team of scientists has now made the observation that skyrmions and antiskyrmions can coexist bringing about the possibility to expand their capabilities in storage devices.
