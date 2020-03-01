Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook

Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook

Energy Daily Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, FacebookSan Francisco (AFP) March 4, 2020

Twitter said Wednesday it is testing a way for users to "think aloud" with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger. The ability to send ephemeral tweets called "Fleets" is being tried out in Brazil, according to the San Francisco-based social media platform. If more widely implemented, Twitter would match the disappearing posts first made popular by Snapchat and lat
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Twitter Is Testing Disappearing Tweets Feature

Twitter Is Testing Disappearing Tweets Feature 00:25

 Twitter is testing a new feature called "Fleets" which will allow users to share tweets that will automatically delete themselves after 24 hours, similar to Instagram and Snapchat. The feature is so far only available to users in Brazil.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours [Video]Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours

The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

State Department Reports Around 2 Million False Tweets About The Coronavirus [Video]State Department Reports Around 2 Million False Tweets About The Coronavirus

An unpublished State Department report found roughly 2 million tweets spreading false information about the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the conspiracy theories spread after the outbreak..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter preps ephemeral tweets, starts testing in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil. The company says the ephemeral...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

kitty111116

kitty1111 RT @emdeedeedd: #RIPTwitter trends as firm tests vanishing tweets "Twitter is testing a feature that will allow some tweets to disappear a… 26 minutes ago

HexAdventures

HexAdventures RT @kitone: Thanks, but with some help from @JumboPrivacy all my tweets are set to vanish in 3 months. Twitter tests vanishing tweets htt… 42 minutes ago

Luther_Digital

Luther Pendragon Digital #Twitter has begun testing a new type of post that automatically deletes itself after 24 hours – and it hasn't gone… https://t.co/1fnWOTshmY 48 minutes ago

kittybravofan

Kitty Users Poke Fun at Twitter's Name for Its Vanishing Tweets https://t.co/fm9GHQ1cXg 1 hour ago

DigeratiG

Digerati Group RT @CNUhosting: Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook https://t.co/hLPUWNxc2A 2 hours ago

loveradio3

Edwina Wolstencroft RT @StylistMagazine: This is why Twitter’s new vanishing tweets function is so problematic for women: https://t.co/C6RidSijvF https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

StylistMagazine

Stylist Magazine This is why Twitter’s new vanishing tweets function is so problematic for women: https://t.co/C6RidSijvF https://t.co/JhpyRrmjXU 2 hours ago

JakpostLife

Jakpost Life Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook #jakpostlife https://t.co/mDnBECg7zV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.