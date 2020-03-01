Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Twitter said Wednesday it is testing a way for users to "think aloud" with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger. The ability to send ephemeral tweets called "Fleets" is being tried out in Brazil, according to the San Francisco-based social media platform. If more widely implemented, Twitter would match the disappearing posts first made popular by Snapchat and lat


