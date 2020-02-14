Global  

Organic molecules discovered by Curiosity Rover consistent with early life on Mars

Space Daily Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Pullman WA (SPX) Mar 06, 2020

Organic compounds called thiophenes are found on Earth in coal, crude oil and oddly enough, in white truffles, the mushroom beloved by epicureans and wild pigs. Thiophenes were also recently discovered on Mars, and Washington State University astrobiologist Dirk Schulze-Makuch thinks their presence would be consistent with the presence of early life on Mars. Schulze-Makuch and Jacob
News video: Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars

Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars 00:42

 NASA’s Curiosity rover has reportedly found molecules on Mars that point to early life on the Red Planet.

Life on Mars: Organic molecules discovered by Red Planet rover offer major hintNASA’s Curiosity rover has scooped up interesting organic compounds on the surface of Mars, which hint that early forms of life could be present on the Red...
WorldNews

The Curiosity rover is still exploring Mars’ rocky surface eight years after landing on Earth’s neighboring planet. Some experts believe Mars could have been...
CBS News


