NASA’s Hubble space telescope spots 'galactic traffic jam'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mysterious Star Has Been 'Blowing Itself Apart' Over the Past 20,000 Years NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured a rare Wolf-Rayet star about 15,000 light-years away from Earth. It blasts out energy more than 100,000 times that of our sun. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:03Published 2 days ago Milky Way's Warp May Be Due to an Ongoing Galactic Collision The Milky Way’s galactic disc is warped with one side curving up and one down. Now data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia telescope is shedding light on the long-debated cause of this.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:09Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources NASA approves development of universe-studying, planet-finding mission Greenbelt MD (SPX) Mar 03, 2020 NASA's Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) project has passed a critical programmatic and technical milestone,...

Space Daily 1 week ago





Tweets about this