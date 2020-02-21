Apple Asks 12,000 Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Apple Inc on Friday asked employees at its Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home if possible as a "precaution," a spokesman confirmed to Reuters. Officials in Santa Clara County, where Apple's 12,000-person Apple Park campus is located, had earlier asked large...
On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 updates - Apple and Google Play block coronavirus apps in the app stores, TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled, live streaming funerals; Facebook blocks Trump ads claiming to be government census surveys; TCL shows off two concept folding phones; SpaceX will be sending...
· Tech giants including Facebook, Amazon, and Google have asked employees to work from home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
· Facebook and Amazon have... Business Insider Also reported by •Zee News •9to5Mac •MacRumours.com •bizjournals
Tweets about this
HackerSides Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/ph4SrAqqdv https://t.co/LZWubJkxM2 20 minutes ago
InstantDrag Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/tLzGLQ3N8f https://t.co/y2ZqmZ5g9x 23 minutes ago
Chhatramani Yadav Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads Apple is also asking employees in the… https://t.co/mkHfHioCXW 24 minutes ago
Apna Smartphone Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/3SPvSzjwNm https://t.co/vpc6PH3Fv4 27 minutes ago