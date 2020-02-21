Global  

Apple Asks 12,000 Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home

Newsmax Saturday, 7 March 2020
Apple Inc on Friday asked employees at its Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home if possible as a "precaution," a spokesman confirmed to Reuters. Officials in Santa Clara County, where Apple's 12,000-person Apple Park campus is located, had earlier asked large...
