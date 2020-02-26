Coronavirus Live Updates: Italy Is Putting Much of Its North on Lockdown

The move to lock down entire sections of the country’s north, its economic engine, in an effort to fight the coronavirus, is reminiscent of the sweeping steps China has taken.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty. In this video from Friday (March 6) recorded by Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58Published 2 days ago Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine The two most affected regions in Italy's north are under lockdown, where some 50,000 residents live. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Italy orders lockdown of rich north to try to halt coronavirus Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to...

Reuters 3 hours ago





Tweets about this