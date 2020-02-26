Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Coronavirus Live Updates: Italy Is Putting Much of Its North on Lockdown

Coronavirus Live Updates: Italy Is Putting Much of Its North on Lockdown

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The move to lock down entire sections of the country’s north, its economic engine, in an effort to fight the coronavirus, is reminiscent of the sweeping steps China has taken.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus 02:13

 Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown [Video]Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty. In this video from Friday (March 6) recorded by Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine [Video]Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine

The two most affected regions in Italy's north are under lockdown, where some 50,000 residents live.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy orders lockdown of rich north to try to halt coronavirus

Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.