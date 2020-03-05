Global  

UK airline Flybe collapses as virus hits flights worldwide

Energy Daily Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
UK airline Flybe collapses as virus hits flights worldwideLondon (AFP) March 5, 2020

One of Britain's biggest airlines, Flybe, collapsed Thursday with passengers left stranded as the coronavirus epidemic takes a heavy toll on air travel around the world. A statement on Flybe's website said the no-frills airline, which employs 2,000 people, had entered administration and could not arrange alternative flights for its passengers. "All flights have been grounded and the UK b
