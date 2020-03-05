Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > New York Utilizing Disease Detectives to Stem Coronavirus

New York Utilizing Disease Detectives to Stem Coronavirus

Newsmax Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
New York is utilizing disease detectives to track the coronavirus in an attempt to stem the spread amid an uptick in cases around the state, reports The Wall Street Journal.The number of confirmed cases in New York State has jumped to at least 142 in just over one week,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

New York Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears 00:56

 New York Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears A discussion about the virus was to be held this week by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a nonprofit think tank. It has now been canceled over concerns that the roundtable could help spread the disease. In-person meetings by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

54 places where you can get a fish fry in WNY [Video]54 places where you can get a fish fry in WNY

Churches, fire halls and restaurants are frying up a lot of fish and fries for Lent. We created a list of places you can get your hands on some delicious Friday dinner in your backyard.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:45Published

Hospitals implementing new restrictions to screen for coronavirus [Video]Hospitals implementing new restrictions to screen for coronavirus

Hospitals implementing new restrictions to screen for coronavirus

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park

This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park· 11 people in the US have died from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, so far, with 160 known cases total. · New York has reported 11 cases, including nine...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersNPR

New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus

New York is deploying National Guard troops for the first time in the coronavirus crisis to help contain the spread of the disease, the state's governor said on...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DSMWcom

DSMWcom New York Utilizing Disease Detectives to Stem Coronavirus https://t.co/fAONbSIp4r 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.