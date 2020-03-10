Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemic

China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemic

Terra Daily Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemicWuhan, China (AFP) March 10, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that Wuhan has turned the tide against the deadly coronavirus outbreak, as he paid his first visit to the city at the heart of the global epidemic. Xi's visit came as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Xi Jinping goes on choreographed 'visit' to Wuhan [Video]Xi Jinping goes on choreographed "visit" to Wuhan

WUHAN, CHINA — With cases of the Co-Sniffles-19 supposedly declining in fantastic China, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has pumped the propaganda machine into overdrive. In a highly choreographed visit..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede [Video]China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Xi makes 1st visit since outbreak to China's epicenter Wuhan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been hit hardest by the new virus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersTerra DailyNews24

China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MizzimaNews

Mizzima News #China's Xi says #Wuhan has 'turned the tide' against #virus epidemic https://t.co/dXJdsej7o5 https://t.co/lCBEetdWEK 4 hours ago

inatwinklingeye

Truth or Art China&#39;s Xi says Wuhan has &#39;turned the tide&#39; againt virus epidemic https://t.co/outRRQxu5h via @Yahoo 5 hours ago

TOIIsraelRegion

TOI Israel Region China’s Xi says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ against virus epidemic https://t.co/fSGodouzoe 10 hours ago

thetvlinsider

The Travel Insider The number of daily new cases reported in China is now often less than in the US. We hope it is true China has tur… https://t.co/5J0f1IFO08 13 hours ago

Elon4Prison

$TSLAQ WHAT COLOR ARE MY KNUCKLES? PHEW that settles it $TSLAQ China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemic https://t.co/UA5m91TTtc 13 hours ago

Mkdamodaran2

M k damodaran China's Xi Jinping says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' against coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/u99pEL75nO ....God alone knows 13 hours ago

edrormba

Eli Dror #China’s Xi says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ against virus epidemic #coronavirus https://t.co/N8EnLmc61z via @timesofisrael 14 hours ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemic - https://t.co/j2ned2vjnb https://t.co/MtvLmQIECP 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.