China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemic

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wuhan, China (AFP) March 10, 2020



Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that Wuhan has turned the tide against the deadly Wuhan, China (AFP) March 10, 2020Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that Wuhan has turned the tide against the deadly coronavirus outbreak , as he paid his first visit to the city at the heart of the global epidemic. Xi's visit came as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically 👓 View full article

