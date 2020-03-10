China's Xi says Wuhan has 'turned the tide' againt virus epidemic
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Wuhan, China (AFP) March 10, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that Wuhan has turned the tide against the deadly coronavirus outbreak, as he paid his first visit to the city at the heart of the global epidemic. Xi's visit came as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been hit hardest by the new virus... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters •Terra Daily •News24