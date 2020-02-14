Global  

Greenland and Antarctica losing ice six times faster than expected

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Greenland and Antarctica losing ice six times faster than expectedAccording to a new report, Greenland and Antarctica are losing ice six times faster than in the 1990s – currently on track with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s worst-case climate warming scenario.
Copy of: Massive Iceberg Crashes Into Sea In Diskobay, Greenland [Video]Copy of: Massive Iceberg Crashes Into Sea In Diskobay, Greenland

Check out this stunning video from Disko Bay, Greenland of an iceberg breaking apart and falling into the water. Amazing! Photographer Alexander Perov in the year November 2015, closely captured the..

Iceberg 5 Times the Size of Manhattan Breaks off Antarctica [Video]Iceberg 5 Times the Size of Manhattan Breaks off Antarctica

This comes just days after Antarctica’s warmest day ever recorded.

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.
Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceans

Greenland and Antarctica are shedding six times more ice than during the 1990s, driving sea level rise that could see annual flooding by 2100 in regions home...
