Elon Musk dismisses astronomy concerns over Starlink network
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Washington (AFP) March 10, 2020
SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Monday dismissed scientists' concerns that his company's Starlink constellation of internet satellites would obscure the view of the night sky, predicting the network "will not cause any impact whatsoever in astronomical discoveries." Musk is trying to seize control of the future internet space market and has already sent about 300 Starlink satellites into orbit -
Elon Musk has promised that Starlink will have “zero” impact on astronomy amid growing concerns the satellites could impede researchers.
