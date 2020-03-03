Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Rosalind Franklin: Mars rover mission set for yet another delay

Rosalind Franklin: Mars rover mission set for yet another delay

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Europe and Russia look set to postpone the launch of their Mars surface mission to 2022.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Compounds Found on Mars by Curiosity ‘Consistent with Early Life’ [Video]Compounds Found on Mars by Curiosity ‘Consistent with Early Life’

Scientists think the organic compounds called “thiophenes,” found in coal and white truffles, are consistent with the presence of early Martian life.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:07Published

Idaho National Laboratory could play role in 2020 Mars Rover mission [Video]Idaho National Laboratory could play role in 2020 Mars Rover mission

Idaho could play a role in a planned mission to Mars.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Europe and Russia’s robotic mission to Mars is delayed until 2022

Europe and Russia’s robotic mission to Mars is delayed until 2022An artistic rendering of the Rosalind Franklin rover on the surface of Mars | Image: ESA Europe and Russia have decided to push back the launch of their joint...
The Verge

Mission to Mars postponed for at least two years

Mission to Mars postponed for at least two yearsNamed after the British DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin, the six-wheeled robot will search for life on Mars
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.