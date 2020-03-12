Global  

Bears come out of hibernation early after hottest winter in history

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Bears worldwide are coming out of hibernation a month or more ahead of schedule -- and scientists are blaming one of the hottest winters on record.
