China sends experts, aid to Italy to help virus fight
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Rome (AFP) March 13, 2020
Nine Chinese experts and several tonnes of medical aid have arrived on a special to flight to Italy to help the country fight Europe's most serious coronavirus outbreak. China, the epicentre of the outbreak that first emerged in December, has said the peak of the epidemic has passed in the country after a steady decline in the number of new cases. After battling the deadly epidemic for
