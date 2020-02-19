SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Orlando FL (UPI) Mar 14, 2020
SpaceX is aiming for a Sunday morning launch of its sixth cluster of 60 Starlink satellites from Florida after pushing the launch back by one day. Liftoff is planned for 9:22 a.m. on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The mission would boost the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to 362, by far the largest known satellite constellation.
· Elon Musk's space exploration company SpaceX is in the process of launching what it plans to be tens of thousands of satellites into space as part of its... Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Vivian Okoy 🔗 SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count https://t.co/sdHDojOgMo via @upi8 hours ago
The Irishman via @instapundit: SPACE: SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count…. https://t.co/uk2oGzkQxA 9 hours ago
SinsTalisman SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count #SpaceX https://t.co/uvSOR53Krp 13 hours ago
SpaceDaily SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count https://t.co/TvMPcXuWsn FL (UPI) Mar 14,… https://t.co/gY3NnjnlNd 14 hours ago
Kogonuso SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count https://t.co/AOsf4YurzC 17 hours ago
Kogonuso SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count https://t.co/AVPfmuMX92 via @SatankMKR18 hours ago
Kogcord SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count https://t.co/JEWcLTILCq via @SatankMKR19 hours ago