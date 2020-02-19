Global  

SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count

Space Daily Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite countOrlando FL (UPI) Mar 14, 2020

SpaceX is aiming for a Sunday morning launch of its sixth cluster of 60 Starlink satellites from Florida after pushing the launch back by one day. Liftoff is planned for 9:22 a.m. on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The mission would boost the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to 362, by far the largest known satellite constellation.
