SpaceX aborts Sunday launch from Florida at last moment

SpaceX aborted a Sunday morning launch of its sixth cluster of 60 Starlink satellites from Florida after already pushing the launch back by one day. Liftoff was planned for 9:22 a.m. on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The mission will boost the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to 362, by far the largest known satellite constellation. A new launch date will be announced in coming days.


