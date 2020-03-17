China hits out at Nobel laureate Vargas Llosa over virus article Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Lima (AFP) March 16, 2020



China hit out on Monday at Peru's Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa for allegedly expressing "irresponsible and prejudiced opinions" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The writer penned an article for Spain's El Pais newspaper and La Republica in Peru in which he said the coronavirus outbreak would have played out differently if China was a democracy. "No-one seems Lima (AFP) March 16, 2020China hit out on Monday at Peru's Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa for allegedly expressing "irresponsible and prejudiced opinions" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The writer penned an article for Spain's El Pais newspaper and La Republica in Peru in which he said the coronavirus outbreak would have played out differently if China was a democracy. "No-one seems 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this