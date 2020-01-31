Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua

A new Chinese medium-lift rocket, part of a family of launch vehicles meant to support most of China's launch missions in future, failed on its debut flight, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit



CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports that the mission lifted off at an airbase in Florida at 10:05.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:15 Published on February 19, 2020 SpinLaunch will slingshot rockets into space with giant centrifuge



LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA — A U.S. aerospace company is building a huge centrifuge to launch spacecraft into orbit. Wired.com reports that the SpinLaunch's centrifuge, or the kinetic launch system,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:03 Published on January 31, 2020

Tweets about this