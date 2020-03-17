Global  

Mysterious Ice Age structure built from woolly mammoth bones found

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Researchers have discovered a mysterious structure at least 20,000-years-old comprised of woolly mammoth bones in Russia that has left experts stunned.
News video: Ice Age Humans Built This Creepy Mammoth Bone Circle

Ice Age Humans Built This Creepy Mammoth Bone Circle 01:02

 A ring of mammoth bones found in the plains of Russia seems to have been constructed by humans over 20,000 years ago.

This Mysterious Ancient Structure Was Made of Mammoth Bones

The ring of skulls, skeletons, tusks and other bones was too large for a roof, scientists say, so what was it for?
NYTimes.com

Mammoth bone circles hint at how people survived Europe's ice age

Mammoth bone circles hint at how people survived Europe's ice ageWashington DC (UPI) Mar 17, 2020 A study published Tuesday on mysterious bone circles on the Central Russian Plain, made largely from mammoth bones, reveals...
Terra Daily

