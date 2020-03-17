Global  

'Little Foot' skull reveals how this more than 3 million year old human ancestor lived

Science Daily Tuesday, 17 March 2020
High-resolution micro-CT scanning of the skull of the fossil specimen known as 'Little Foot' has revealed some aspects of how this Australopithecus species used to live more than 3 million years ago.
News video: 'Little Foot' Skull Reveals How Human Ancestors Lived 3 Million Years Ago

'Little Foot' Skull Reveals How Human Ancestors Lived 3 Million Years Ago 00:41

 An in-depth analysis of the famed “little foot” skull and first vertebra has revealed quite a bit about how human ancestors lived roughly 3 million years ago.

