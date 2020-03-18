Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats
Moscow (AFP) March 17, 2020
Russia has launched hi-tech systems that monitor social media for "fake news" on the coronavirus and spot empty supermarket shelves, while an app will provide free telemedicine consultations, officials said Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin toured a new coronavirus information centre in Moscow that is pulling together IT resources including surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence.