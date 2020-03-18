Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Moscow (AFP) March 17, 2020



Russia has launched hi-tech systems that monitor social media for "fake news" on the Moscow (AFP) March 17, 2020Russia has launched hi-tech systems that monitor social media for "fake news" on the coronavirus and spot empty supermarket shelves, while an app will provide free telemedicine consultations, officials said Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin toured a new coronavirus information centre in Moscow that is pulling together IT resources including surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence. 👓 View full article

