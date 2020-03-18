Global  

Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threats

Terra Daily Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Russia puts surveillance, AI on guard against virus threatsMoscow (AFP) March 17, 2020

Russia has launched hi-tech systems that monitor social media for "fake news" on the coronavirus and spot empty supermarket shelves, while an app will provide free telemedicine consultations, officials said Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin toured a new coronavirus information centre in Moscow that is pulling together IT resources including surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence.
