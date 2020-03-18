China's polar-observing satellite completes Antarctic mission Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Beijing (XNA) Mar 16, 2020



China's first polar-observing satellite has completed its Antarctic observation mission after orbiting Earth for six months. Since it was launched on Sept. 12, 2019, the satellite called "Ice Pathfinder" (Code: BNU-1) has sent back more than 1,000 images covering the south polar region, according to a statement by its operation team Friday. It has observed two vast ice collapses in t

