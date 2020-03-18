Emissions of several ozone-depleting chemicals are larger than expected Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Boston MA (SPX) Mar 18, 2020



In 2016, scientists at MIT and elsewhere observed the first signs of healing in the Antarctic ozone layer. This environmental milestone was the result of decades of concerted effort by nearly every country in the world, which collectively signed on to the Montreal Protocol. These countries pledged to protect the ozone layer by phasing out production of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, which Boston MA (SPX) Mar 18, 2020In 2016, scientists at MIT and elsewhere observed the first signs of healing in the Antarctic ozone layer. This environmental milestone was the result of decades of concerted effort by nearly every country in the world, which collectively signed on to the Montreal Protocol. These countries pledged to protect the ozone layer by phasing out production of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, which 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this